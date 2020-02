FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boulder, Colo. Colorado coach Mel Tucker said he’s still committed to the Buffaloes, even after the Michigan State job opened earlier in the week. Michigan State’s job came open when Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday. Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

LANSING (WLNS): The University of Colorado head football coach and potential new MSU Spartan football coach candidate, Mel Tucker has announced that he is resigning his position.

His announcement is paving the way for a likely acceptance of a new position for MSU Spartan’s Football Head Coach.

This is a developing story.

