LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to U.S. News World Report’s ranking of the best hospitals for 2023-2024, the University of Michigan Health is the top hospital in Michigan.

UM Health was also the only hospital in the state to make the nation’s Honor Roll of hospitals.

The Honor Roll list includes:

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Cleveland Clinic

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian

Houston Methodist Hospital

Johns Hopkins Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital

Mayo Clinic

Mount Sinai Hospital

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital

NYU Langone Hospitals

Rush University Medical Center

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital

UCLA Medical Center

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

“It’s an honor for UM Health to receive continued recognition for our exceptional level of patient care,” said David Miller, M.D., M.P.H., president of the UM Health System and executive vice dean for clinical affairs for the UM Medical School.

U.S. News generates its rankings by evaluating data from 4,500 hospitals in four different categories: patient experience, outcomes, care-related factors and expert opinions from physician surveys.

UM Health is ranked No. 8 in the country for ophthalmology and received national rankings in cancer, cardiology, diabetes and more.

UM Health was also recently ranked No.9 in Expertscape’s All-Around Expert Medical Centers, beating out Duke, Columbia and Yale.

Rankings were based on 21 different medical and surgical specialties. UM Health is among just 29 hospitals in the country rated as experts in all 21 specialties.