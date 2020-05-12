U of M projects $130-$230 million loss in health system

Ann Arbor, Mich. (WLNS) — The University of Michigan Medical School Dean Marschall S. Runge is projecting a $130 to $230 million dollar loss in the university’s health system.
He is also predicting a $80 to $100 million negative loss in the medical school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To combat the losses, his team introduced the Economic Recovery Plan to accrue $400 million in savings.
Some of the cuts in the plan include:
- leadership salary reductions
- the dean’s own salary cut of 20%
- the dean’s direct reports, chairs and others leaders to take a salary cut of 5 to 15%
- a freeze on salary increases in fiscal year 21
- hiring freeze
- 300 open positions will no longer be filled
For the full breakdown of cuts and furloughs included in the plan, visit the University of Michigan website here.