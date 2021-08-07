U.P. fire prompts governor’s state of emergency declaration

FILE – The Associated Press logo appears on April 26, 2016, in New York. The AP said Monday, May 24, 2021, that it will seek staff input and review its social media policies following last week’s firing of a journalist who had expressed pro-Palestinian views. The move came after more than 100 journalists signed an open letter expressing concerns about the firing of the journalist roughly two weeks after she joined the AP. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)

CARNEY, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in a western Upper Peninsula county where crews were battling a large fire at a cedar mill.

The order was made Thursday night for Menominee County and was done to make sure state resources are available to help in preventing the fire’s further spread, Whitmer said in a news release.

One person has died as a result of the blaze, WLUC-TV reported Friday.

The fire started Thursday afternoon at Superior Cedar Products in Carney, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) south of Marquette and east of the Wisconsin state line.

More than 100 firefighters responded and contained the blaze.

County officials requested the state of emergency declaration from Whitmer.