PICKFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arrested and charged a Pickford man, who is accused of transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure another.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten, 19-year-old Seann Pietela, is believed to have communicated with others on Instagram which revealed evidence of, “a neo-Nazi ideology, antisemitism, glorification of past mass shooters, and a desire and intent to mimic past mass shooters or mass casualty events. “

“Antisemitic threats and violence against our Jewish communities – or any other group for

that matter – will not be tolerated in the Western District of Michigan,” said U.S. Attorney Mark

Totten. “Today and every day we take all credible threats seriously. I’m incredibly grateful to the

FBI for their swift action to identify and arrest Pietela.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office believe Pietela’s communications involved planning to commit acts of violence to kill other people. Pietela’s home was searched on Friday. Law enforcement reports finding and seizing ammunition, magazines, a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol, various knives, firearms accessories, tactical vests, mask, a Nazi flag, a ghillie suit, gas masks, and military sniper/survival manuals.

Also seized during the search of the home was Pietela’s phone. The U.S. Attorney’s office said in the release that in the notes app, he had identified a specific synagogue in East Lansing, a date, and a list of equipment.

“No American should face threats against them based on their race or religion,” said James

A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “Crimes like the one alleged in

this complaint have a profound effect not only on the intended target, but on their entire

community. I would like to thank the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office for their close

collaboration during this investigation. Every Michigander should rest assured that law

enforcement at all levels are working together to ensure that those who engage in this type of

behavior see justice under the law.”