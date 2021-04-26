U.S. 127 at Holt Road to close between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Southbound U.S. 127 will be closed at Holt Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night this week by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

In addition, the Holt Road bridge will be closed over U.S. 127 during those time frames as well.

Road officials say, the week long project could be finished by Thursday morning, but it’s weather-permitting.

6 news has learned that the project will be mostly centered around the Holt Road bridge.

Work is being done to improve and extend the structure’s service life.