LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. 127 south is closed due to an accident.

The Lansing Police Department responded to the accident and there are also a firetruck and ambulance on scene.

6 News was at the scene and saw that this looked like an accident between a car and motorcycle.

The car was damaged and the motorcycle was totaled.

This accident is currently under investigation and we will continue to keep you updated.