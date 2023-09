LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An accident has traffic severely backed up on U.S. 127 southbound at Trowbridge.

MDOT reports southbound U.S. 127 after Trowbridge Road Exit 75 has the left two lanes blocked due to a crash.

Traffic on U.S. 127 northbound at Trowbridge Road is also affected. Exit 9 has the left lane blocked, according to MDOT.