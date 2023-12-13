LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten along with other federal, state and local officials will be updating the public on the criminal case involving a Lansing 2-year-old killed when he accidentally shot himself.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be live-streamed above. If you are reading this after 11 and do not see the live stream or video please refresh this page.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, “Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, State of Michigan`s Chief Medical Executive, will also address the unprecedented impact of the gun violence epidemic on children.”

The shooting in question here happened on Oct. 24 at the Sunoco gas station on Dunkel Rd. in Lansing. Avis Damone Coward, 44, from Lansing, is the man being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Avis Damone Coward, 44, from Lansing, is the man being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. (Images: US Attorney’s Office of Western Michigan) Booking photograph of Emma Huver. (Ingham County)

The child’s mother, Emma Huver, 26, from Lansing was in the vehicle when the shooting happened and is facing at least six state felony charges.