U.S. “Big Three” automakers endorse Michigan campaign to ban LGBTQ discrimination

Detroit, Mich. (WLNS) —

Michigan’s “Big Three” automakers announced today their joint support for Fair and Equal Michigan, joining other business leaders, LGBTQ groups and leaders from both sides of the political aisle to add LGBTQ protections to the state’s current civil rights law.

The initiative, launched on January 7, seeks to introduce a citizens’ bill in the State Legislature after advocates collect 340,047 citizen signatures. The Legislature will have 40 days to adopt.

This marks the first time FCA, Ford and General Motors have issued a joint statement in favor of amending the state’s landmark civil rights law to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The campaign recently announced that it has made Michigan history by shifting to an online signature collection strategy to comply with Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

Other previously announced companies supporting Fair and Equal Michigan include DTE Energy, Consumers Energy, Apple, Dow, Rock Holdings, and Herman Miller. It has been endorsed by the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti Chamber, Michigan Dental Association, League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women and State Employees Retiree Association.

Fair and Equal Michigan is seeking to amend the state Elliot Larsen Civil Rights Act to include protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals. The Act already protects individuals against discrimination in employment, public accommodation and housing based on 10 factors, including age, race, sex, and religion. The Fair and Equal Michigan initiative would amend the current law by defining “sex” as including “gender, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.”

“Michigan auto manufacturers understand that being welcoming and accepting of LGBTQ individuals is good for business. They recognize that, even though their own internal policies have protected LGBTQ employees from discrimination for years, banning discrimination statewide will make Michigan a more attractive place to live and work. With today’s announcement, the Big Three are making clear that being a welcoming state is about talent attraction as much as it is fairness and equality,” said Fair and Equal Michigan Co-Chair Trevor Thomas.