CANADA (WLNS) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is planning to keep the Canadian border closed as long as COVID-19 cases remain high in the United States.

During an interview with a radio station in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the Prime Minister said safety is “top of mind” for all Canadians and they need to continue to keep these border controls in place.

After several extensions, the border was set to re-open again October 21, but it looks like that is unlikely to happen at this point.