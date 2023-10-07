LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. lawmakers from Michigan on Saturday took to to social media to condemn the militant group Hamas’ surprise attacks on Israeli towns in the early hours of Saturday.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-7) said Saturday morning: “I condemn in the strongest terms Hamas’ terror attacks on Israel, including the reported taking of hostages and door-to-door attacks on civilians. The scenes of violence are truly shocking, and I mourn the loss of lives with the families.”

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg (R-5), also taking to X, called Hamas’ attacks as “sickening” and referred to Israel as America’s “great ally.”

The U.S. Senators from Michigan, Democrats Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, used similar language on X Saturday to condemn the Hamas attacks. Peters also pointed to Saturday’s attacks as occurring during the 60th anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli War (Oct. 6-25, 1973), as well as the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah on Saturday.

President Joe Biden on Saturday similarly condemned Hamas’ attacks and is issuing a live statement at 2:30 p.m.