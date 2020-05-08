U.S. Marshals offering $5K reward to find father, son in murder of Flint security guard

(WXYZ) — The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a father and son wanted for the murder of a security guard.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the capture of 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop and an additional $2,500 is being offered for 44-year-old Larry Teague.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at 866-865-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

ORIGINAL STORY (WLNS):

A guard at a Flint dollar store was shot and killed after an argument over a customer’s need to wear a mask.

The murder happened on Friday at a Family Dollar store on 5th Avenue in Flint.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says Calvin Munerlyn got into an argument with Sharmel Teague around 1 p.m. over the need to wear a mask. Munerlyn was the guard.

According to Leyton, Teague left the store in a vehicle. That vehicle returned 20 minutes later with Larry Teague,44, and Ramonyea Bishop,23, inside. Leyton quoted witnesses as saying Teague, Charnelle’s husband, yelled at Munerlyn for disrespecting his wife.