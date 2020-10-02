U.S. refugee limit set at 15,000 for 2021

FILE – In this Jan 28, 2020, file photo, demonstrators listen to speakers during a rally outside the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va. President Trump appears to be ignoring a deadline to establish how many refugees will be allowed into the United States in 2021, raising uncertainty about the future of the 40-year-old resettlement program. The 1980 Refugee Act requires presidents to issue their determination before Oct. 1, 2020, the start of the fiscal year. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — The Trump Administration has proposed further slashing the number of refugees the United States accepts to a new record low in the coming year.

The administration said it intends to admit a maximum of 15,000 refugees in 2021.

That’s 3,000 fewer than 18,000 ceiling originally set.

The proposal will now be reviewed by Congress, where there are strong objections to the cuts.

But, lawmakers will be largely powerless to force changes.

President Trump claims candidate Joe Biden “wants to flood the state with foreigners.”