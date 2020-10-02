U.S. refugee limit set at 15,000 for 2021

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — The Trump Administration has proposed further slashing the number of refugees the United States accepts to a new record low in the coming year.
The administration said it intends to admit a maximum of 15,000 refugees in 2021.
That’s 3,000 fewer than 18,000 ceiling originally set.
The proposal will now be reviewed by Congress, where there are strong objections to the cuts.
But, lawmakers will be largely powerless to force changes.
President Trump claims candidate Joe Biden “wants to flood the state with foreigners.”