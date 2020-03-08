U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin to continue ‘Wells and Waterways Tour’ in Lansing

Lansing, Mich (WLNS)– U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI 8th District) will continue her ‘Wells and Waterways Tour’ Sunday afternoon in Lansing, by making a stop at the Lansing Board of Water and Light Dye Conditioning Plant.
Rep. Slotkin kicked off the tour Thursday to highlight water quality concerns like PFAS facing communities in the 8th district. Davisburg was the first stop on the tour. The Congresswoman spoke about testing private wells and legislation like her PFAS Monitoring Act that has passed into law.
Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contaminate drinking water nationwide and have been found at hundreds of sites across the country, particularly near military bases that use a firefighting foam containing the chemicals.
There have been 82 different contamination sites identified in Michigan as of late Feb., according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great lakes, and Energy, or EGLE.
Earlier this year, the state of Michigan announced they’re suing 17 companies for their role in PFAS contamination across the state.
Exposure to PFAS can lead to decreased fertility, pregnancy-induced hypertension and/or preeclampsia, liver damage, thyroid disease, problems with cholesterol levels, immune system problems, and increased likelihood of cancer. PFAS has even been found in the blood of newborns after being absorbed by the mother.
In Lansing, Slotkin plans to discuss ways to protect Michigan public water systems.