U.S. Secretary of Education to stop in Lansing today for “Return to School Road Trip”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– The U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona is making his way through Michigan, for his “return to school road trip,” with a stop in Lansing.

The tour will discuss the safe return of students to the classroom and began last week in Wisconsin. In addition to the main topic, the secretary is set to discuss specific topics at each location he stops.

This tour comes after the Biden administration released its “return to school roadmap,” a tool created to support k-12 schools to create a healthy in-person learning environment as we emerge from the pandemic.

The last two days of the bus tour include 4 stops across the mitten, beginning Thursday, Sept. 23. The bus stops include Mt.pleasant, Detroit, Canton, and Lansing.

The secretary Lansing stop will be at Capital Area Community Services, and the topic set to be discussed is early childhood development. An official with the bus tour says each event will involve students of all ages, dedicated educators, school staff, and community leaders.