U.S. Secretary of Labor tours manufacturing facility in Jackson

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS)– U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia and Representative Tim Walberg toured Classic Turning Inc.—an industrial plant in serving multiple industries including aerospace, medical, and military.

“It’s exciting that he would come here and visit classic turning as his first visit to any manufacturing visit as secretary of labor,” Phillip Curtis, the Owner of Classic Turning said.

Scalia talked about workforce development with employees but said the main focus of that conversation was on the U.S. Mexico Canada Trade Agreement or USMCA.

“If we can get that passed it’s gonna be so valuable to working people in Michigan and throughout the country. 75,000 new jobs in auto manufacturing alone if we can get USMCA through. 33 billion dollars more in exports for the U.S. so that’s a priority for the country and for the president,” Secretary Scalia said.

While the U.S. economy is booming and unemployment is at a near-record low, Scalia said the biggest issue is finding people to fill jobs, especially in skilled labor industries.

“When I meet with businesspeople their biggest concern right now is finding skilled workers. Our economy is so robust right now that there are jobs going wanted. 7 million unfilled jobs right now, we’ve got to fill them if we want to keep this economy growing,” Scalia said.

Curtis said he too faces challenges when it comes to hiring.

“One of the problems is there’s been this big emphasis in high schools that everybody has to go to college and people are overlooking jobs like this. A good machinist can make 80 to 100 thousand dollars a year plus wonderful benefits,” Curtis said.

That’s why Scalia said Washington has been focused on putting time and funding into apprenticeships and while there has been a strong emphasis on creating policies to keep up with the growing economy, Scalia said there’s still work that needs to be done.

“What comes first right now is USMCA. We need to get that through it’s ready it’s the most protective trade deal ever when it comes to labor and jobs. Job two… fill those positions,” Scalia said.