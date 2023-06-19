LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sen. Gary Peters released a video statement on Monday in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

Peters said Juneteenth is an opportunity “to reaffirm our commitment to building a more equal future.”

“We established Juneteenth as a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States, reflect on our history, and recognize the critical work that remains,” Peters said in the video.

“While we celebrate the meaningful steps we have taken towards justice, equality, and opportunity, we must remain vigilant in our pursuit of a better future,” Peters continued.

You can watch Peters’ full video statement here.