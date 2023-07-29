WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) — Lawmakers say a bill that passed a U.S. Senate committee this week would make needed investments in the areas most important to Michiganders.

Under the bill, the U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education could receive $224.4 billion in funding.

So, how much money are we talking about, and where will the money go?

Michigan State University would receive $1 million, to train enforcement agencies on combating cyber crimes.

More than half a million dollars would fund the expansion of MSU’s public health building.

And a $340,000 investment would help K-12 students in Eaton County who are looking to pursue a career in aviation to get expert preparation in the industry.

Nearly $2 million would go to the building of a crisis mental health center to be used by Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties, for the treatment of people who experience acute mental illness episodes.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters helped the Senate Appropriations Committee pass the act on Thursday.

“This legislation would make needed investments in priorities important to Michiganders from workforce development, to health care and mental health resources and addressing drug shortages,” Peters said. “I’ll continue advocating for these resources as we work to fund the government.”

The bill would also provide resources for schools and colleges to respond and recover from violent or traumatic events and support the Pell Grant program.

The Senate and House will need to agree on a final funding bill.