MI senators look to strengthen preserve coastlines

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — A new partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative will receive $500,000 in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) funding.

The funding aims to help with addressing fluctuating lake levels, shoreline erosion, coastal storms and climate change through nature-based solutions.

Climate change and high water levels on the Great Lakes are a threat to our shorelines and the livelihoods of Michiganders. This partnership between NOAA and the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative will help bolster our state’s shoreline resiliency and ensure the Great Lakes remain a vital natural resource and economic engine to local communities across Michigan.” Senator Gary Peters

The Initiative will allow municipal leaders to access NOAA training and workshops to help fortify coastal habitats, increase capacity, and design restoration projects.

I have seen firsthand how the coastlines in Michigan have been drastically impacted by flooding and erosion as a result of fluctuating Great Lakes water levels. This new partnership is important news and will help our coastal cities protect their shorelines, boost their economies and plan for the future.” Senator Debbie Stabenow

