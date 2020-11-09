U.S. Supreme Court hears Michigan case; Brownback v. King

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – One of the first cases new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett will hear later today involves a Michigan case.

It involves a college student, named James King, and his attempt to ultimately be able to put two FBI officers on trial on charges they violated his constitutional rights.

Agents mistakenly identified him as a criminal suspect.

A violent fight ensued, in which the officers severely beat King, arrested him and put him in jail.

King then filed a lawsuit, alleging the agents violated his Fourth Amendment rights by conducting an unreasonable seizure and by using excessive force.

This hit roadblocks, though, because agents are immune from liability under the principle of sovereign immunity.