U.S. universities move classes online amid coronavirus concerns

Megan Schellong

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Universities across the country are moving classes online after concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

6 News is compiling a list of universities that have or plan to move classes online.

If you know of any other colleges or universities that have moved classes online, let us know.

  • Amherst College
  • American University
  • Barnard College
  • Columbia University
  • College of New Jersey
  • Duke University
  • George Washington University
  • Harvard University
  • Hofstra University
  • Indiana University (beginning April 6)
  • Johns Hopkins University
  • Michigan State University
  • Michigan Tech University
  • Oberlin College
  • Ohio State University
  • Princeton University
  • Purdue University
  • Rutgers University (until April 3)
  • Rowan University (  is adding a week to spring break )
  • Seton Hall (effective Monday, March 16)
  • Seattle University
  • Stanford University
  • Syracuse University ( until at least March 30 )
  • University of Massachusettes
  • University of Dayton (online course instruction will begin March 23 and continuing through at least April 6)
  • University of California, San Diego
  • University of California, Davis
  • University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
  • University of California, Berkeley
  • University of Southern California
  • University of Washington

