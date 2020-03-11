U.S. universities move classes online amid coronavirus concerns

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Universities across the country are moving classes online after concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
6 News is compiling a list of universities that have or plan to move classes online.
If you know of any other colleges or universities that have moved classes online, let us know.
- Amherst College
- American University
- Barnard College
- Columbia University
- College of New Jersey
- Duke University
- George Washington University
- Harvard University
- Hofstra University
- Indiana University (beginning April 6)
- Johns Hopkins University
- Michigan State University
- Michigan Tech University
- Oberlin College
- Ohio State University
- Princeton University
- Purdue University
- Rutgers University (until April 3)
- Rowan University ( is adding a week to spring break )
- Seton Hall (effective Monday, March 16)
- Seattle University
- Stanford University
- Syracuse University ( until at least March 30 )
- University of Massachusettes
- University of Dayton (online course instruction will begin March 23 and continuing through at least April 6)
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, Davis
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of Southern California
- University of Washington