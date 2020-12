LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Local UAW 724 will host a free community food drive on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until Noon.

Boxes of food will be given out drive-thru style at 450 Clare St. in Lansing on a first come first serve basis.

The food drive is open to anyone in the community who is in need. UAW 724 said they hope to help others during these challenging times, especially during the holidays.