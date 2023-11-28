LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Workers at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan represented by local UAWs may have a deal with the insurance giant.

In a press release from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO Daniel J. Loepp says a verbal deal has been struck.

“President Fain and I have agreed in principle on the construct of a new collective bargaining agreement that would deliver significant income and job security for our unionized workforce. On Wednesday, our bargaining teams will meet to formalize our agreement – bringing our employees one step closer to returning to work. I congratulate and thank President Fain for reaching out and working directly with me to get us to the starting line of the ratification process.” Daniel J. Loepp, President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Press Statement Nov. 28, 8:39 p.m.

Workers walked out Sept. 12 and have been on the picket line since.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is not alone in making announcements about a pending deal. Locals in Grand Rapids and Detroit posted on their Facebook pages.