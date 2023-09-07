DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — As union officials negotiate new contracts with Detroit automakers, the latest offer from General Motors is not what the union leaders were looking for.

UAW President Shawn Fain had strong words about the deal. UAW is also in the middle of contract negotiations with automakers Ford and Stellantis.

Thursday’s news comes after a strike authorization vote was passed last week. That allows union leaders to call for a strike if talks with the automakers fail.

Today’s offer from GM includes adding Juneteenth as a paid holiday and a $5,500 ratification bonus. Temporary workers are offered a $20 per hour wage increase; most workers would also get a 10% pay increase.

The automaker is calling it one of the largest wage increases, compared with previous contracts. In a corporate video released today, GM leaders called the offer a deal that rewards workers and supports the company.

“We want the offer and the dialogue that follows with our UAW bargaining committee to send a clear signal that the goal remains the same: an agreement that moves us all forward as a unified, motivated and competitive team,” said Gerald Johnson, General Motors Executive Vice President for Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. “These negotiates are serious and they matter.”

The offer was not received well by UAW President Fain. In a Facebook post, he said the offer comes after six weeks of GM’s refusal to bargain in good faith, and after the National Labor Relations Board filed charges against them.

“GM has come to the table with an insulting proposal that doesn’t come close to an equitable agreement for America’s autoworkers,” said Fain. “GM either doesn’t care or isn’t listening.”

Fain added that the union is calling for economic justice, and that the clock is ticking toward that Sept. 14 deadline.