LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — National members of the UAW are on their way to talk to members here in Lansing who work for General Motors’ Customer Care and Aftersales facility.

Union leaders will go over the details of the UAW tentative agreement with GM before Tuesday when the deal will go through the ratification process.

The tentative contract agreement includes a 25% wage increase through April of 2028. The agreement does away with wage tiers, gives workers cost-of-living allowances and much more. About 51% of about 4,200 workers at GM’s Truck Assembly Plant in Flint voted no against the new deal, but one member said that shouldn’t be an issue this week.

“I don’t see a reason for them to vote this down, so I’m hoping everybody sticks with what they were talking about inside the plant, and just congratulating everybody for a job well done, the president and our negotiating team, and hopefully we’ll be back to work with a contract soon,” UAW Local member Tony Fountain.

We’ll hear more from local UAW members when this meeting wraps up.