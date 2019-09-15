UAW: Nearly 50,000 GM employees will strike

DETROIT, Mich. (AP)– A United Auto Workers official says the union’s General Motors workers will strike if the automaker “refuses to give even an inch” in contract negotiations.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg says in a news release that such a strike would begin Sunday night.

The union let its contract with GM expire on Saturday, raising the possibility of a strike. UAW leaders are meeting Sunday in Detroit to discuss the union’s next steps.

Union leaders have said the two sides are far apart on economic issues.

GM said in a statement Saturday night that it still held out hope for an agreement, saying it continues to work on solutions to difficult challenges.