LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The United Auto Workers union made an offer to General Motors late Friday night, according to a letter from UAW Vice President Terry Dittes.

The letter to union members says the new proposal, if accepted by GM, could pave the way for a tentative agreement between the two groups.

Dittes says the union will continue working over the weekend to reach a tentative agreement with GM.

