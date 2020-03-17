UAW ordering Big 3 to shut down all auto plants for 2 weeks amid coronavirus outbreak

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The United Auto Workers has asked the Big 3 for a 2-week shutdown of all auto plants, according to a letter from UAW President Rory Gamble.

In the letter, Gamble asked for the Big 3 to shutdown for two weeks in order to protect its members from the coronavirus outbreak. The Big 3 would not shut down on Sunday.

Gamble said the Big 3 asked for two days time to devise a plan to protect workers.

Currently, the UAW and the Big-3 have an established COVID-19 task force for the employees lead by UAW President Rory Gamble, GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra, Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford, Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett and FCA CEO Michael Manely.

