DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — UAW President Shawn Fain is hosting a press conference Friday at 5 p.m. to talk about the status of negotiations with the Big Three auto companies.

You can view the press conference live on UAW’s YouTube page here.

According to a UAW press release, Fain will discuss the “disappointing” counterproposals made by Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. The union’s contracts expire on Sept. 14.

Stellantis sent UAW a proposal earlier Friday.

UAW gave the Big Three its core set of demands in mid-July. All three companies took more than a month to respond with counterproposals, according to UAW.

The conference follows a recent Gallup poll showing 75% of Americans supporting the union in its negotiations with the Big Three.

Strike pay for UAW members was recently raised to $500 per week, and the union has more than $825 million in its strike fund.