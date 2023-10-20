LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is scheduled to give an update on the status of the strike and negotiations with the Big Three automakers: General Motors, Ford and Stellantis at 4 p.m. Friday.

He is expected to provide details on the progress being made in bargaining talks with members of the Big Three. But anything could be possible, as Fain previously announced that new additional strike locations were no longer going to be shared ahead of time.

Fain said moving forward expansions to the strike could come without any warning or prior notice. There are currently more than 34,000 UAW workers on strike across the country.

GM beefed up its latest contract offer to UAW on Friday afternoon, which includes $40.39 hourly wages and a reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustment raises for many employees. GM previously agreed to have UAW provide the labor for plants that will produce batteries for electric vehicles.