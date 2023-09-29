LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — UAW President Shawn Fain is providing an update on the status of the current ‘stand-up strike.’ He is scheduled to talk live at 10 a.m. Friday.

The United Auto Workers strikes against Detroit’s big three automakers that spread to dozens of parts distribution centers, including one in Lansing, one week ago may grow worse soon.

The union has vowed to hit automakers harder if it does not receive what it calls substantially improved contract offers as part of an unprecedented, simultaneous labor campaign against Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis.

The union says additional walkouts could begin Friday at noon.

Fain’s live statement will be streamed here on this page beginning at 10 a.m. If it is after 10 a.m. and you do not see the live stream or video, please refresh this page.