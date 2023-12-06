LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — UAW workers at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan have reached and ratified a labor agreement with the company, after 12 weeks on strike, BCBSM said.
“We are pleased to announce that a new 3.5-year Master Labor Agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network and the United Auto Workers was ratified by UAW-represented employees during voting, which took place on Dec. 5 and 6,” BCBSM said in a statement on Wednesday.
The agreement covers approximately 1,360 UAW workers at Blue Cross and Blue Care Network and is valid from Sept. 1, 2023-May 1, 2027, according to the health insurance company.
The company said UAW workers may return to work as soon as Dec. 7.
The union said on Nov. 28, after a tentative deal had been reached, that the agreement included historic wins, including:
- Reduction of the wage progression from 22 years to five
- Significant general wage increases
- $6,500 ratification bonus for Blue Cross Blue Shield workers
- $5,000 ratification bonus for Blue Care Network workers
- Inflation protection bonuses of $1,000 each year of the contract
- Stronger contractual language to protect worker jobs from being outsourced during the life of the agreement