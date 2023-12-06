LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — UAW workers at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan have reached and ratified a labor agreement with the company, after 12 weeks on strike, BCBSM said.

“We are pleased to announce that a new 3.5-year Master Labor Agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network and the United Auto Workers was ratified by UAW-represented employees during voting, which took place on Dec. 5 and 6,” BCBSM said in a statement on Wednesday.

Blue Cross workers on strike in September (WLNS)

The agreement covers approximately 1,360 UAW workers at Blue Cross and Blue Care Network and is valid from Sept. 1, 2023-May 1, 2027, according to the health insurance company.

The company said UAW workers may return to work as soon as Dec. 7.

The union said on Nov. 28, after a tentative deal had been reached, that the agreement included historic wins, including: