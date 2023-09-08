DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain in a livestream speech Friday called Big Three automaker Stellantis’ counteroffer earlier in the day “deeply inadequate.”

Stellantis’ offer to the UAW came earlier on Friday and included wage increases in each year of a four-year contract totaling 14.5%, as well as inflation protection payments over that four-year period.

“We’re fighting like hell” to keep living-wage jobs in the United States and to put an end to auto plant closures, Fain said in the livestream on UAW’s Facebook page.

Following General Motors’ proposal on Thursday of a 10% wage hike over the new four-year contract, in addition to two lump sum payments, Fain called the offer “insulting,” saying it “doesn’t come close to an equitable agreement.”

GM also offered inflation payments and a $5,000 contract ratification bonus.

With Ford Motor Company’s offer coming last week–including a 9% wage increase over the four-year contract, plus lump sum awards, ratification bonuses and inflation adjustment–Stellantis is the last of the Big Three to respond to UAW’s demands, which include a 46% pay raise across the board, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, traditional pensions for new hires, union representation of workers at new battery plants and a restoration of traditional pensions, according to the Associated Press.

Sept. 14 is the day after which UAW contracts expire, and the deadline the union has given the Big Three to meet its economic demands in order to avoid a strike.

