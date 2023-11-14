LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A majority of UAW 602 workers at GM’s Lansing Delta Assembly Plant have voted against ratifying the current contract offer agreed upon by the UAW and GM.
The confirmed vote totals are 61% against and 39% for the tentative agreement.
The union’s contract is a collective agreement that has to be agreed to by the majority of UAW workers across the nation. So while the offer failed here in Lansing it might still pass nationwide.
The wage, benefit and cost-of-living agreements in the tentative agreement with GM include:
- 25% wage increase over the life of the agreement (11% upon ratification; 3% over each of the next 3 years; 5% in Sept. 2027)
- Workers won back Cost of Living Allowance (COLA)
- Shortened progression to top wage from 8 years to 3 years
- By the end of this contract, the starting base wage for GM members will increase by about 70%–from about $18.04/hour to about $30.60/hour, with an estimated COLA
- The top wage will increase by about 33%–from $32.32/hour to $42.95/hour
- Workers who will now receive the main production rate of pay include GM Components Holdings workers, Customer Care and Aftersales workers and workers at GM Brownstown.
- At ratification, all full-time, temporary workers at GM with at least 90 days of employment will be converted to seniority employees.
- Full-time temporary workers will be automatically converted to seniority employees at 9 months; time spent as a temporary worker will be counted toward their progression.
- Ultium Cells employees will become GM employees and will be covered by the UAW-GM national agreement, with a few locally bargained supplements.
- Workers win the right to strike over plant closures, outsourcing and product disinvestment.
- GM will make five payments of $500 to current retirees and surviving spouses.