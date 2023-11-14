LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A majority of UAW 602 workers at GM’s Lansing Delta Assembly Plant have voted against ratifying the current contract offer agreed upon by the UAW and GM.

The confirmed vote totals are 61% against and 39% for the tentative agreement.

(Source: UAW 602)

The union’s contract is a collective agreement that has to be agreed to by the majority of UAW workers across the nation. So while the offer failed here in Lansing it might still pass nationwide.

The wage, benefit and cost-of-living agreements in the tentative agreement with GM include: