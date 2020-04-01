UC system will ease admission requirements by eliminating SAT test scores, minimum grades amid coronavirus crisis

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, students walk on the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif. Top leaders at the University of California say they support dropping the SAT and ACT exams from admission requirement. UC Berkeley Chancellor Christ, along with the UC system’s chief academic officer, said Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, that research has convinced them that performance on the tests is so strongly influenced by family income, parents’ education and race, that using them for admissions decision is unfair. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Los Angeles, Calif. (KTLA/LA Times)

The University of California announced Wednesday that it will greatly ease admission requirements for fall 2020 and beyond by eliminating SAT test scores and minimum grades, saying that “grave disruptions” to schools during the coronavirus crisis call for maximum flexibility in evaluating students.

The move, authorized by UC Board of Regents leaders, will relax the admissions process for more than 200,000 prospective freshmen and transfer students who annually apply to the UC system’s nine undergraduate campuses but are now studying under dramatically different —and for many, highly stressful — circumstances.

Those students may not meet UC admission requirements this year because their high schools or community colleges have shifted to online instruction with varying degrees of success, pass/fail grading systems or reduced course offerings.

In addition, standardized test scores may be difficult to obtain because testing dates are being canceled or postponed for many required tests, including the SAT and ACT, high school exit exams and, for international students, evaluations of English-language proficiency.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.