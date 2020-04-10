UIA to dedicate 100 people to resolve technical issues with unemployment insurance claims

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has implemented new online tools to help users report and resolve technical issues with MILogin and Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM).

MILogin is the state’s single-sign-on portal to access state services, while MiWAM acts as the UIA’s system for filing your unemployment insurance claim and managing UIA accounts online.

“We’ve built online prompts and other resources into the systems to help unemployed workers resolve technical issues when trying to login to submit their claim,” said LEO Director Jeff Donofrio. “While we estimate that around 95 percent of claimants have accessed our systems without any problems, we do understand some individuals have had technical difficulties. These tools are developed to connect users to our tech team who will contact claimants directly to resolve issues such as incorrect passwords, locked accounts or errors with authentication codes.”

Claimants who previously experienced technical problems that are not yet resolved are encouraged to go back into the system to report the issues to the technical team so that the issue will be expedited for resolution.

The fastest and easiest way to file an unemployment claim is online at Michigan.gov/UIA where the application process takes around 25 minutes. Between 90-95 percent of all claims are filed online.

Claimants experiencing MILogin and MiWAM issues will be able to submit their online technical support request to a member of the technical team, comprised of Department of Technology, Management and Budget and UIA staff. Within a week, it’s expected that the equivalent of around 100 full-time employees will be dedicated to this effort.