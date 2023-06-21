LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency and Department of Treasury are warning of scam letters impersonating debt collectors.

The scam involves a letter sent to people and employers about an overdue state debt, requesting immediate contact through a toll-free number, and aggressively threatening to seize property including bank accounts, wages, business assets, cars, real estate, refunds and cash if the debt is not settled.

According to a press release from the UIA and Department of Treasury, the fake letters look real because they use personal facts and information pulled from the internet and public records.

“It is disheartening to see the lengths scammers will go to make a quick buck from Michigan residents,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said.

Real debt-collection letters from state departments use the state of Michigan letterhead.

The Department of Treasury’s letters embody the names of the governor and state treasurer, provide several options to resolve an outstanding debt, and outline taxpayer rights.

UIA’s letters embody the names of the governor and the director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. Their official letters include information about how to protest and appeal payment determinations.

The UIA also posts the correspondence to an employer’s Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) account, according to the press release.

UIA says employers can also report an attempted fraud or identity theft through their MiWAM account.

If an employer has questions, including about the validity of an official-looking letter they have received, they are asked to call UIA at 1-855-484-2636.

People who receive a letter from a scammer or have questions about their state debts are asked to call Treasury’s Collections Service Center at 1-517-636-5265.