UIA Update: Michigan begins paying $300 supplemental benefit payments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has started issuing $300 weekly Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) payments to around 365,000 claimants on regular state unemployment insurance (UI) and Extended Benefit programs this weekend.

The PUC supplement provides an additional $300 per week to all eligible unemployment recipients who receive at least $1 for the week.

Claimants do not need to take any action to receive this additional weekly benefit, said the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

It will be paid automatically after they certify.

The additional payment comes from an extension of the federal COVID-19 relief package passed in December.

“The UIA team worked tirelessly to ensure that Michigan was one of the first states to implement the PUC program,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of UIA. “And now that we’ve received additional USDOL guidance we remain committed to implementing the remaining federal PUA and PEUC programs as quickly possible to get money out the door. These workers should rest assured that they will not miss out on any benefits and will receive every dollar they are entitled to once the programs are fully implemented.”