UK B.1.1.7 COVID variant found on MSU campus

Will the coronavirus ever go away? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The presence of the B.1.1.7 UK variant of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed on Michigan State University’s campus, reports MSU president Samuel Stanley.

The presence of the virus was confirmed through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The confirmation came in an email to students and on the MSU communications page.

The variant originated in the United Kingdom and is believed to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain.

There are 616 variant cases in Michigan as of Tuesday,

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available>>>