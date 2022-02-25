

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ukrainian students at Michigan State University are watching the invasion on TV and on social media. They are thousands of miles away from their homeland and worried about their family and friends left behind.

One student said he can’t even express how frustrating and horrifying this situation is.

“On one hand, I am fortunate that my family, my wife, my son, we are safe. On the other hand, I really worry about my country, I really worry about the city I lived in for years, I worry about my family and what is going on,” said Victor Chernetsky, an MSU grad student.

Chernetsky has been in the US for five years. His family is safe by his side. He’s studying for a PhD in marketing at Michigan State.

Chernetsky said he wanted to attend a good school, even if it was thousands of miles away.

Now, he spends every free moment trying to get word from Ukraine.

“What I’m hearing is very terrifying,” he said while explaining that two of his friends were in the region visiting.

“They came to Ukraine to celebrate the anniversary, first anniversary of their daughter…They are hiding in the basement of their house with a small kid, a small child and that’s terrifying.”

Tonight, the fighting in Ukraine is intensifying. Chernetsky worries that things will only get worse. President of MSU’s Ukrainian student organization, Yuri Tomkiew said the sanctions have not done enough.

“Some of the sanctions are depending on different laws in different countries that could take weeks or even months to take effect,” he said. “Some of the toughest sanctions that were being discussed like taking the Russian ability to use the SWIFT banking system. They haven’t taken it down, they can still use the SWIFT banking system,” said Tomkiew.

In the meantime, fellow Ukrainians on campus hope to create awareness about the war back home.

“We’re walking around hanging flyers for three hours and the normal conversation took place where the mood is to keep each other in check and make sure we’re all level-headed,” said Tomkiew.

Tomkiew said the student organization is hosting a visit and presentation on March 3 with former US ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor and another on-campus event next week.

