LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ulana was a 19-year-old African lioness, who was a 12-year resident of Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo.

Ulana died Thursday after the zoo’s Animal Care Team “made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her,” the zoo announced Friday morning in a social media post.

Ulana had been under treatment for a spinal disease for a year and a half, and her condition had worsened in recent weeks despite her treatment, zoo officials said Friday. Director of Animal Health at Potter Park Zoo, Dr. Ronan Eustace, said there will be a complete autopsy in the upcoming weeks.

Ulana was born on March 26, 2004. She arrived at the zoo in 2011 along with her sister, Saida. Together with Kota, the zoo’s male lion, they “formed a regal trio that captivated the hearts of all who visited,” zoo officials said.

Ulana the Lioness graced Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo for more than a decade. (Photo/Potter Park Zoo)

Her 19-year lifespan exceeded the median life expectancy for lionesses of almost 17 years, according to the zoo. Ulana’s lifespan was closer to the typical lifespan for a lion living in captivity, according The Smithsonian Institution.

“Ulana, a symbol of strength and grace, held a special place in the Potter Park Zoo community,” zoo officials said Friday. “With her commanding presence, she became an icon, leaving a lasting mark on the hearts of visitors and staff alike.”

Annie Marcum, Carnivore and Primate Area Lead Keeper at the zoo, said that for her the loss is not just that of a zoo animal. “Ulana was not just a lioness; she was family. As her keeper, witnessing her strength and grace was a privilege,” Marcum said.