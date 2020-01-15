UM survey finds sharp increase in energy efficiency steps among Michigan local governments

FILE – This Aug. 6, 2019, file photo shows Dominion Energy’s Scott Solar farm in Powhatan, Va. On Friday, Aug. 9, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer price inflation in July. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Ann Arbor, Mich. (WLNS)

A University of Michigan survey has found that half of Michigan’s local governments have taken steps to improve energy efficiency in their facilities.

That number is up from the 22 percent who reported similar efforts 10 years ago.

In the survey, 40% of local governments said they have implemented sustainability programs targeted at their residents and another 40% who report changing their own work practices to improve sustainability.

“And they’re not done yet,” said Natalie Fitzpatrick, research area specialist at the Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy (CLOSUP) at the Ford School of Public Policy. “Among those who have already taken steps on energy efficiency, 72% say they will take further actions in the next couple of years.”

The data come from the Michigan Public Policy Survey, an ongoing survey of Michigan’s 1,856 local governments conducted by CLOSUP since 2009. The most recent survey received a 73% response rate from 1,364 jurisdictions.

Among the survey’s other key findings: