UN: At least 18 killed by Myanmar forces in several cities

Anti-coup protesters run away from tear gas launched by security forces in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 1, 2021. Defiant crowds returned to the streets of Myanmar’s biggest city on Monday, determined to continue their protests against the military’s seizure of power a month ago, despite security forces having killed at least 18 people around the country just a day earlier. (AP Photo)

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) – Security forces in Myanmar opened fire and made mass arrests Sunday as they sought to break up protests against the military’s seizure of power.

A U.N. human rights official said it had “credible information” at least 18 people were killed and 30 were wounded.

That would be the highest single-day death toll among protesters who are demanding the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi be restored to power after being ousted by a Feb. 1 coup.

About 1,000 people are believed to have been detained Sunday, adding to the others detained earlier, including Suu Kyi. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.S. officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken have condemned the violence.