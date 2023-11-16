LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Uncle Albert is a gentle, worried little boxer/hound mix who just wants to go home with his new owner.

Previously neutered and already able to sit on command, Al is well-suited for a loving home. “He really doesn’t like being here, so we are hoping he gets scooped up quickly,” said his friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

Albert really just wants to be held and snuggled close, so anyone who’s in the market for a 60-pound lap dog will love him.

Al is 4 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Empire Motors of Lansing has sponsored his adoption fee, so it won’t cost you anything to take him home as your new best friend.

Uncle Albert is a gentle, worried boxer/hound mix who is ready to go home for some snuggles. (Photo/ICACS)

To find out more about Uncle Albert, you can click here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.