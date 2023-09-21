LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the world edges back to some semblance of normality post-pandemic, Michigan’s regional economies are also on a relatively “normal” schedule.

Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates declined over the mother of August in 16 of Michigan’s 17 labor markets, according to new data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

The Northwest Lower Michigan region was the only Michigan labor market that exhibited an employment rate decrease, of 0.6% over the month of August.

“Michigan regional labor markets displayed typical seasonal rate declines in August,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics.

Fifteen Michigan regions had jobless rate reductions over the course of this year, with the largest decrease in the jobless rate happening in the Lansing MSA, where the rate decreased over the year by 0.8 percentage points.

Michigan’s total payroll jobs rose by 60,000 jobs, or 1.4%, over the course of the year.