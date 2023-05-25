Michigan’s unemployment rate went down in April.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — All 17 Michigan labor market areas saw unemployment fall over the month of April.

The median unemployment rate decrease over the month of April was 1.5%, according to new data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).

“Regional payroll employment levels also advanced over the month,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics.

In 16 Michigan labor market areas, employment rose over the month of April, with a median increase of 2.8%.

The Northeast Lower Michigan region saw the largest employment increase during April, while employment levels decreased slightly in the Detroit area.

Unemployment through Michigan also fell over the course of the year, with a median reduction in unemployment rate of 0.8%.

Over the past year, the Detroit and Lansing areas had some of the largest decreases in unemployment rates.