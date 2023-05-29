LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. This means that you can’t schedule in-person appointments for today, certify job searches over the phone, or use the customer service phone line.

However, you can still certify for benefits online Monday using your Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) account.

You still can’t certify by phone through the Michigan Automated Response Voice Interactive Network (MARVIN), because the offices will be closed.

Because of the holiday, there might be a slight delay Monday before unemployment benefits are deposited to your bank account or debit card.