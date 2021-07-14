Unemployment Insurance Agency asking claimants to provide information to requalify for pandemic unemployment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is asking those who have claimed pandemic unemployment assistance to provide information to requalify themselves for unemployment payments.

“At the onset of COVID-19, there was ambiguity in the federal guidelines and more latitude was given in the interpretation of those guidelines by the states, including Michigan. As the program continued, the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) became more prescriptive to states regarding what could and could not be included,” the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said in a press release.

Because four PUA COVID-19 eligibility reasons included at the beginning of the pandemic were found to be non-qualifying by the USDOL, the UIA says it is “providing affected claimants with the tools necessary to be re-evaluated for eligibility under federal law.”

“We’re doing everything we can to help working families navigate this issue. Claimants who were notified that they must requalify for PUA should quickly submit their updated information so that we can redetermine their eligibility and continue to provide benefits to workers whose jobs were affected by COVID-19,” said Acting UIA Director Liza Estlund Olson in the press release. “The agency will evaluate each requalification on a case-by-case basis, and we are currently reviewing a waiver process.”

To provide the information required to requalify for pandemic unemployment, claimants must log into MiWAM accounts and click on the “Requalify for PUA” link under the Alerts tab. Once the updated eligibility information is evaluated, a redetermination will be issued. If a claimant is eligible for benefits, they will be paid and if they are not eligible, an appeal can be filed. Claimants must submit their updated eligibility information within 20 days of being notified by the UIA.

Per a UIA press release, the following qualify for Pandemic unemployment:

I have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or am experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and am seeking a medical diagnosis.

A member of my household has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

I am providing care for a family member or a member of my household who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A child or other person in my household for which I am the primary caregiver is unable to attend school or another facility that is closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency and such school or facility care is required for me to work.

I am unable to reach my place of employment because of a quarantine imposed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

I am unable to reach my place of employment because I have been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19.

I was scheduled to commence employment and do not have a job or am unable to reach the job as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

I have become the breadwinner or major support for my household because the head of the household has died as a direct result of COVID-19.

I quit my job as a direct result of COVID-19.

My place of employment is closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

I am self-employed (including an independent contractor and gig worker) and experienced a significant reduction of my customary or usual services because of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

New COVID-19 related reasons: