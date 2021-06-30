Unemployment Insurance Agency opens its doors for in-person appointments

MICHIGAN (WLNS) The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is reopening 12 of its offices across the state and will begin offering in-person appointments starting at 8:15 am Wednesday, June 30.

This will be the first time it’s opened its doors to the public since last year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. All of its customers have been being helped through online and over-the-phone services.

Those looking to get an in-person appointment will need to schedule it ahead of time and this must be done online. No walk-up appointments will be accepted and those who arrive late may need to reschedule.

Scheduled appointments will begin at 8:15 am and will last until 4:45 pm. Officials say there will be security on the premises and the doors will be locked. Only those with proof of ID will be let in.



They are asking that those with appointments only arrive 5 minutes early to enter and have all proof of identification and paperwork ready. As cancellations happen, more appointments will be added online.

The agency says it plans to help serve around 900 customers today and still encourages people to use its online and phone options.

UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE CUSTOMER SERVICE LINE:

CLAIMANTS; Call 1-866-500-0017 – Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EMPLOYERS: Call 1-855-484-2636 – Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you need a Spanish-speaking representative, wait until you hear the option in Spanish. For all other languages, the customer service representative will connect you to a translator for assistance.

If you are hearing impaired, TTY service is available at 1-866-366-0004



